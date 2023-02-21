Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €233.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €233.00 ($247.87) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($265.96) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($323.40) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($276.60) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($265.96) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €220.00 ($234.04) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Allianz Stock Up 0.6 %

FRA:ALV opened at €218.35 ($232.29) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €213.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €191.92. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($220.00).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

