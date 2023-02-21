Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($276.60) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($263.83) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($323.40) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($234.04) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($265.96) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of FRA ALV opened at €218.35 ($232.29) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €213.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €191.92. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a one year high of €206.80 ($220.00).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Stories
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.