Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion. Alight also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.62-0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Alight stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,394. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Alight by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 322,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

