Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $118.59 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $118.59 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00085617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00056596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00028295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,323,840,764 coins and its circulating supply is 7,101,642,606 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

