Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $498.00 at Oppenheimer

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $497.00 to $498.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.95.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $27.61 on Friday, hitting $258.01. 5,758,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

