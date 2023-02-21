Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.65 ($1.76) to €1.45 ($1.54) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Air France-KLM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.98.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

