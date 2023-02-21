Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.75 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.86) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.90) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.55 ($1.65) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Air France-KLM Trading Down 3.7 %

EPA AF opened at €1.70 ($1.80) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €1.45 and its 200 day moving average is €1.41. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($7.32) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($15.59).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

