Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. 124,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,071. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

