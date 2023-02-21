Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 4.55% of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $740,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 1,290,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,237. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

