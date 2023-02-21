ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.50

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 291164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

ADTRAN Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

About ADTRAN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 40.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 576,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

