ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.50

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 291164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.
ADTRAN Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.
Institutional Trading of ADTRAN
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.
