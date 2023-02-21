Adshares Price Reaches $1.12 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004603 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $40.76 million and $85,615.27 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007354 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002056 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,957 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

