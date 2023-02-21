ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,121,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,239,247 shares during the quarter. ADMA Biologics accounts for 0.5% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 4.14% of ADMA Biologics worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,544 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 340.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,239,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. 888,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,916. The stock has a market cap of $700.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.86. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,203,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.