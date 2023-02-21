ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.