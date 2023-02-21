Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Shares of ADUS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.32. 69,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.28.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 784 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $85,118.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,309.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 784 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $85,118.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

