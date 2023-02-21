Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stake Lifted by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 321.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $85,118.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $28,700.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $85,118.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,429 shares of company stock valued at $152,854. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

