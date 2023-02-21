Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ (ATNM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATNM. William Blair lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 2,789,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,659. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 197,494 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares during the period. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

