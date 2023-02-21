Ace Cash Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $49.69 Million (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $49.69 million and approximately $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ace Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.40 or 0.00419223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,849.32 or 0.27770101 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

