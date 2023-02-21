Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $185,369,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 865,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,606,000 after purchasing an additional 484,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $277.05 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

