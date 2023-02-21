AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,650 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $268.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

