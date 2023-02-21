Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,778 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,945,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

