7Pixels Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $47.19 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00011777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $47.19 million and $26,536.17 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.89 or 0.00421557 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,882.14 or 0.27924689 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.88572556 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,512.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

