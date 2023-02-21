762,181 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 762,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

NYSE HLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 556,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,077. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

