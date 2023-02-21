4,424 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,424 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $461.25 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $470.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.24.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.46.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.