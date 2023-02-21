34,823 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,823 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 24.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,572,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 698.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 189.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58,185 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.47. 342,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $106.81 and a 12 month high of $350.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.20.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

