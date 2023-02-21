245,511 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,000. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

