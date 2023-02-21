2,435,545 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,435,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,500,000. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 17.9% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 673,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22.
Several brokerages recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
