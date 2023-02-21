240,000 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Acquired by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Core & Main by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,490,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 52,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,242,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 253,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Core & Main by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after acquiring an additional 770,677 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Core & Main Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Core & Main stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. 187,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,116. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Core & Main to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
