1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Up 2.8%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 3,589,127 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,865,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $32,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,866 shares in the company, valued at $136,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other 1Life Healthcare news, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $32,517.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,866 shares in the company, valued at $136,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $92,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $347,242. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.