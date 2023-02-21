1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Up 2.8%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 3,589,127 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,865,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
1Life Healthcare Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.99.
Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.