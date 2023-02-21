156,215 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Bought by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 156,215 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,148,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,104,855. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.