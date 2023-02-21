14,900 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Purchased by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunoco by 60.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunoco by 600.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 125,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,001. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.37. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

