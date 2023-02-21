13,578 Shares in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $9,978,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,039,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,254,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,270,000 after acquiring an additional 454,171 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 15,256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 421,086 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LICY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 657,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.92.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

