12,845 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $445,043,000. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,859,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $370.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

