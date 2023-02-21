12,751 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,355,000 after acquiring an additional 482,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth $93,034,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Celsius by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day moving average of $99.40.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.