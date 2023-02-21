126,420 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 17.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 543,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $43.74.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

