Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 206 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,071 ($25.14) per share, with a total value of £4,266.26 ($5,178.76).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 214 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,944 ($23.60) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,049.96).

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($24.05), for a total value of £18,482.73 ($22,435.94).

On Friday, December 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,936 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,220.48 ($5,123.19).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON CCH traded down GBX 26.24 ($0.32) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,083.76 ($25.29). 544,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,227. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,457 ($29.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1,580.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,957.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,963.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Coca-Cola HBC

CCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.71) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.38) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,208.33 ($26.81).

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.