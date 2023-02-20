ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Position Boosted by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765,764 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up about 12.1% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $461,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,055,000 after buying an additional 296,351 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,533. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZI. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

