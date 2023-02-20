ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research note on Friday.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM opened at $22.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.