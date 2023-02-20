Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $388.29.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $10.86 on Monday, reaching $322.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,139. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $440.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

