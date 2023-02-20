Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $319.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.29.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $10.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.91. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

