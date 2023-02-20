ZClassic (ZCL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $69.58

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $431,148.03 and $69.58 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00201645 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00071642 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002315 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

