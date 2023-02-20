Zcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $124.26 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $817.40 million and $124.26 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50.06 or 0.00201645 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00071642 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

