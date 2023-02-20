xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Trading 18.8% Higher This Week

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00008047 BTC on major exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and $66,143.96 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars.

