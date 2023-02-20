Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.35 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.35 billion and approximately $222.65 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $24,703.95 or 0.99914940 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002101 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00422933 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,935.98 or 0.28015872 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000156 BTC.
Wrapped Bitcoin Profile
Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 175,897 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.
Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
