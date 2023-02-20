WOW-token (WOW) One Day Volume Tops $6.30

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $295.87 million and $6.30 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.95 or 0.01289168 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005891 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00013698 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00036034 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.23 or 0.01635745 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001257 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.