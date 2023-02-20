WOW-token (WOW) One Day Volume Tops $6.30

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $295.87 million and $6.30 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02958567 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $6.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

