WINkLink Price Tops $0.0001 (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. WINkLink has a market cap of $107.32 million and approximately $33.20 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.0001067 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $35,291,003.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

