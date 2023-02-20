Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $172.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,791. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.39. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

