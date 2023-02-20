Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,405 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,405 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,804,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.55. 297,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,564. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $55.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th.

