Wills Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

PANW traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,479. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average of $159.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

