Wills Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wills Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.36. 5,961,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,708,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,134 shares of company stock worth $1,321,320. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

