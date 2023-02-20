Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $112.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WAB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

NYSE WAB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $107.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

